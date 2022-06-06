Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 98,784 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,784 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of DigitalBridge Group worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

DBRG opened at $5.65 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

