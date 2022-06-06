Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 17,904 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

