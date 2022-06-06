Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHI opened at $89.99 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

