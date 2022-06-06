Commerce Bank Has $728,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Trimble by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,544,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,035,000 after purchasing an additional 287,717 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,330,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,549,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,108,000 after buying an additional 275,521 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.