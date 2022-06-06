Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,857 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,686,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,951,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $64.65 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.