Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LendingClub by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 35.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $471,174. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE:LC opened at $15.67 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.