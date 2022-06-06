Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 751,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,600 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $318.68 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.