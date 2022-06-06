iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $108.41 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70.

