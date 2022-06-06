Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 4,232.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Beyond Meat worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $25.07 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.