Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 1,457.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Jackson Financial worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,744,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,429,032.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,479.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498 in the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

