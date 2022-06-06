Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.71 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 266.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

