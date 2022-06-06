Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $484,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $225.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.05.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

