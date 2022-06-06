Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

