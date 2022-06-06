Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,682,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,698,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($63.44) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

BUD stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

