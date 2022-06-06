Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GameStop by 64.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GameStop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GME stock opened at $133.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average is $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -1.07. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

