Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 57,233 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,233 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in State Street by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in State Street by 437.7% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 416,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 339,436 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

