Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,028 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva by 35.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

