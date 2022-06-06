Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

