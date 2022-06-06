Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,165 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.59 and its 200 day moving average is $226.88. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.73.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

