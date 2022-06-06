Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 343.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.