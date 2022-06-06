Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.45.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

