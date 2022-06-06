Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of C opened at $51.33 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

