Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 319.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $189.71 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Ferrari Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.