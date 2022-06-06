Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 319.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RACE opened at $189.71 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.89.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
