Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

