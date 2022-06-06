Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $85.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.