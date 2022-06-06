Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 742,587 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 742,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.