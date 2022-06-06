Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

