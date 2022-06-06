Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

