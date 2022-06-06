Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $410,000 in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

