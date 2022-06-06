Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $207.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

