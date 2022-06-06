Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

NASDAQ:PEPLU opened at $9.92 on Monday. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

