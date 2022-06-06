Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $480.28 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.49 and a 200 day moving average of $590.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

