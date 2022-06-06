Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Phillips 66 by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 113,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $104.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

