Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.