Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $7.49 Million Position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 779,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JAQC stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

