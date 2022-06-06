Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.