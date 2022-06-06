Commerce Bank Sells 655 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $182.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.97 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.