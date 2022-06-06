Commerce Bank Buys 786 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $65.70 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

