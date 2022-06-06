Brokerages Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) PT at $12.50

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.88%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

