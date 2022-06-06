Commerce Bank Sells 416 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after acquiring an additional 192,369 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $4,333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

IAA stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.