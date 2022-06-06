American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 23rd

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 140.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,777.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,849 shares of company stock worth $3,138,990 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

