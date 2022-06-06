Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Target Price at $19.00

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Cars.com stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09.
About Cars.com (Get Rating)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.