Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Target Price at $19.00

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cars.com by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after buying an additional 825,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,954,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cars.com by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 366,392 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.