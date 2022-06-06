Commerce Bank Sells 2,282 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Service Co. International by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 301,662 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $2,112,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,516 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

