Analysts Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Target Price at $35.83

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,414 shares of company stock worth $397,017 and sold 150,000 shares worth $4,801,500. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.