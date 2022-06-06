Lancaster Colony Co. (LANC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on June 30th

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.60. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9,934.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

