Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,119 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

