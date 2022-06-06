Wownero 1-Day Volume Tops $3,229.00 (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $3,229.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.01079797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,492.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00027608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001294 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.