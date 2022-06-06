Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives $2,186.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,186.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADYYF shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,540.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,706.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,061.12. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,330.35 and a 52 week high of $3,300.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.