ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives $18.30 Average PT from Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.