Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.